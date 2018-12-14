Oppenheimer Reiterates $5.00 Price Target for Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price objective on Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Ceragon Networks from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Ceragon Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC raised Ceragon Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.66.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Ceragon Networks has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $86.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.59 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 1,581.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 34,306 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 221.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 34,787 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth about $279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

