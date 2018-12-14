Opus Point Partners Management LLC Decreases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)

Opus Point Partners Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 4.7% of Opus Point Partners Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Opus Point Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management CA increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 1,417,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $863,447,000 after purchasing an additional 506,729 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 595,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,445,000 after purchasing an additional 42,392 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,990,000 after purchasing an additional 55,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 236,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William P. Donnelly sold 4,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.82, for a total value of $2,411,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,845.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Donnelly sold 2,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.20, for a total transaction of $1,495,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,295 shares of company stock valued at $18,029,675 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $529.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $624.00.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $599.58 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $521.79 and a 1-year high of $697.26. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.13. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 93.15%. The business had revenue of $734.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 20.23 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; analytical instruments for use in life science; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries.

