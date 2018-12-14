Opus Point Partners Management LLC Raises Stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Opus Point Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Nektar Therapeutics comprises about 1.7% of Opus Point Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Opus Point Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 68.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKTR opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 13.93. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -69.09 and a beta of 2.81. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $111.36.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.71% and a return on equity of 79.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

In other news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $173,043.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nicholson sold 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $228,811.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,673,745.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,113 shares of company stock worth $1,774,015. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company offers ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; NKTR-214, a cytokine immunostimulatory therapy that is in Phase I/II to treat cancer; NKTR-358, which is in Phase I to treat autoimmune diseases; and NKTR-262 for solid tumors, as well as NKTR-255 that is under research/preclinical stage for immuno-oncology.

