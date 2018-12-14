Oracle (ORCL) Given a $53.00 Price Target at Nomura

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) received a $53.00 target price from stock analysts at Nomura in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Oracle from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The stock has a market cap of $195.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. Oracle had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $185,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,227.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,365. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,547 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,108 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.2% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,599 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

