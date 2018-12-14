OrganiGram (OGI) Shares Up 4.7%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.88. 151,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,362,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.66.

Separately, Beacon Securities set a C$12.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90.

About OrganiGram (CVE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical marijuana to individuals and physicians in Canada. It offers marijuana plants, seeds, and cuttings; cannabis oil; and dried flower and cannabis. The company sells its products through phone and online store. It also operates healing centers that offer treatments for post-traumatic stress disorders, chronic pain, and trauma therapy.

