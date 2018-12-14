OrganiGram (OGI) Shares Up 4.7%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) shares shot up 4.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.90 and last traded at C$4.88. 151,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,362,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.66.
Separately, Beacon Securities set a C$12.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 20.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.90.
About OrganiGram (CVE:OGI)
OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical marijuana to individuals and physicians in Canada. It offers marijuana plants, seeds, and cuttings; cannabis oil; and dried flower and cannabis. The company sells its products through phone and online store. It also operates healing centers that offer treatments for post-traumatic stress disorders, chronic pain, and trauma therapy.
Read More: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.