Otonomy Inc (OTIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) to post ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Otonomy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Otonomy reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.86). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 6,983.40% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ OTIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 165,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.78. Otonomy has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 479,271 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,354,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 338,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 282,202 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth about $529,000. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for otology in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. The company also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; and OTO- 313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus.

