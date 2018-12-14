Oxford Industries (OXM) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $71.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXM. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.43.

Shares of OXM traded up $3.75 on Thursday, reaching $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.12.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $233.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oxford Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,357,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,606,000 after purchasing an additional 185,923 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,906,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Oxford Industries by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 45,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 44,462 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

