Oyster (PRL) Price Hits $0.51 on Exchanges

Oyster (CURRENCY:PRL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Oyster has a market cap of $43.35 million and $0.00 worth of Oyster was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oyster has traded flat against the dollar. One Oyster token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Kucoin and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008891 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.02131386 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00139524 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00173928 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031262 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031368 BTC.

Oyster Token Profile

Oyster launched on October 1st, 2017. Oyster’s total supply is 98,592,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,966,676 tokens. The official message board for Oyster is cryptomaa.com/coin/PRL. Oyster’s official Twitter account is @OysterProtocol. Oyster’s official website is oysterprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Oyster is /r/Oyster and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oyster Token Trading

Oyster can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Cryptopia, Kucoin, BitForex, Coinsuper and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oyster directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oyster should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oyster using one of the exchanges listed above.

