Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.4% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,710,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,370,426,000 after buying an additional 53,501 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,607,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $712,416,000 after buying an additional 155,279 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 10.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,983,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,172,000 after buying an additional 584,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,405,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,772,000 after buying an additional 115,597 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,053,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,336,000 after buying an additional 292,957 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $115.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $117.60.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 10.07%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $1.125 dividend. This is a positive change from CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 86.60%.

CCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

In other news, Director Langenfeld Cynthia K. Christy purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,571.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

