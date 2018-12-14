Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 535,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 157,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 251,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 528.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,849,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 60,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50,145 shares in the last quarter. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.56 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.26.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/pacer-advisors-inc-has-2-99-million-stake-in-nokia-oyj-nok.html.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.