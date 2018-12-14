Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 76,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,366 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $197.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.31 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.08.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.97%.
In other Amgen news, Director Tyler Jacks sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,662,786.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.88, for a total value of $360,517.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.68.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.
