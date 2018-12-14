Pacific Grove Capital LP Buys New Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Pacific Grove Capital LP bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Six Flags Entertainment accounts for 1.6% of Pacific Grove Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:SIX opened at $58.75 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a one year low of $51.91 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $619.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Six Flags Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 153.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pacific Grove Capital LP Buys New Stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/pacific-grove-capital-lp-buys-new-stake-in-six-flags-entertainment-corp-six.html.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.