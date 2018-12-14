Pacific Grove Capital LP Invests $1.22 Million in Adobe Inc (ADBE) Stock

Pacific Grove Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Cognios Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 18.1% during the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,888,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Adobe by 34.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 355,926 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,267,000 after acquiring an additional 90,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 14.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.79.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,955 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.38, for a total transaction of $665,997.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,875,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,142. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $248.08 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $172.92 and a 1-year high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

