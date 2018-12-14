PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Shares Sold by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lowered its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,430,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,725 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned approximately 2.79% of PagSeguro Digital worth $94,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 11,977.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,361,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,376,000 after buying an additional 14,242,353 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2,586.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,259,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,190,000 after buying an additional 7,951,637 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $195,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 264.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,647,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,609,000 after buying an additional 3,373,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 272.7% during the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,248,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,906,000 after buying an additional 3,108,861 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Shares of PAGS opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

