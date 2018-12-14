Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 31,482 Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,482 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,927,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,197,000 after buying an additional 108,731 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.4% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,375,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,119,000 after buying an additional 451,326 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 5,391.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,086,000 after buying an additional 2,039,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,731,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,385,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 218.3% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,660,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after buying an additional 1,139,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $142,659.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,707,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $227,636.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,515,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PB. Stephens set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

PB stock opened at $63.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The business had revenue of $187.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.08 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

