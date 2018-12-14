Paloma Partners Management Co Boosts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 46.6% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 202,615 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.4% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 70,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 43.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 23,848 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 287.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 87,539 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBHS. Nomura cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $256,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,142 shares in the company, valued at $725,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $40.99 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a twelve month low of $40.89 and a twelve month high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

