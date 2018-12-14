Paloma Partners Management Co Takes Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,544 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $404,981,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,347 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,516,232,000 after buying an additional 3,371,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,396.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,361,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $140,078,000 after buying an additional 2,203,200 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,132,036 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $236,844,000 after buying an additional 1,154,672 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 190.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,558,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $92,438,000 after buying an additional 1,022,300 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.93. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52-week low of $48.64 and a 52-week high of $81.45.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 27.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.45 target price for the company. Nomura decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Argus decreased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

