Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,407 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Potlatchdeltic worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,537,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,616,000 after acquiring an additional 666,586 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,363,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,788,000 after acquiring an additional 237,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 36.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,288,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 346,939 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 12.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 865,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 96,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Shares of PCH stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $55.75.
Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.27 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.
Potlatchdeltic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 30th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Potlatchdeltic Profile
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.
Featured Story: Quiet Period
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).
Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.