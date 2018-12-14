Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 97,407 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Potlatchdeltic worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 8.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,537,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,616,000 after acquiring an additional 666,586 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 11.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,363,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,788,000 after acquiring an additional 237,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 36.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,288,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,511,000 after acquiring an additional 346,939 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 12.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 865,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,003,000 after acquiring an additional 96,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 860,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,248,000 after purchasing an additional 20,105 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Potlatchdeltic alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. BidaskClub upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson upgraded Potlatchdeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Potlatchdeltic from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $55.75.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $289.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.27 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Potlatchdeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Potlatchdeltic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 30th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: “Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/panagora-asset-management-inc-cuts-stake-in-potlatchdeltic-corp-pch.html.

Potlatchdeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Potlatchdeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potlatchdeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.