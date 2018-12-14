Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 25,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,951,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,968,000 after buying an additional 1,034,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th.

LBTYK stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $37.86.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 36.93% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

