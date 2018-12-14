Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 89,693 Shares of Cabot Corp (CBT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 89,693 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Cabot during the second quarter worth about $1,279,000. Natixis increased its position in Cabot by 104.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 212,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 108,182 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Cabot by 18.7% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 27.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 237,745 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after acquiring an additional 51,635 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 22.8% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBT stock opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Cabot Corp has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Cabot had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Loop Capital set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cabot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Northcoast Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cabot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers carbon black, a form of elemental carbon used to enhance the physical properties of the systems and applications in which it is incorporated; and rubber blacks for use as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive in tires, hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods.

