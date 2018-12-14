Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (PZZA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Papa John’s Int’l worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 717,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after buying an additional 161,302 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Longbow Research upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Papa John’s Int’l stock opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $364.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.62 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, International Operations, and All Others.

