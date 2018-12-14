Parex Resources (PXT) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Parex Resources Inc (TSE:PXT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after GMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$32.00 to C$27.00. The stock traded as low as C$14.95 and last traded at C$15.39, with a volume of 329527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.48.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$327.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$276.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc will post 2.73000003386047 earnings per share for the current year.

Parex Resources Company Profile (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 1,574,279 gross acres. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved plus probable reserves of 162.236 million barrels of oil equivalent.

