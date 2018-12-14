Parsley Energy Inc (PE) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,317 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 487.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Parsley Energy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,000 shares of company stock worth $145,490. 13.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on PE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. KLR Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

NYSE PE opened at $17.66 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

