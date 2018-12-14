Parsley Energy (PE) Stock Price Down 7%

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) traded down 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.43. 9,005,667 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 5,498,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.66.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital set a $36.00 price objective on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of -0.16.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 112.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,767.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,490. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $686,436,000 after purchasing an additional 901,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $686,436,000 after acquiring an additional 901,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,220,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $445,208,000 after acquiring an additional 865,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 18.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,439,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $406,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,853 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Parsley Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 10,852,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $317,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

