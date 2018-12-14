Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 867,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,100 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,123,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $173,218,000 after acquiring an additional 465,369 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,519,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,352,000 after purchasing an additional 56,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,392,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after purchasing an additional 727,006 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 39.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,002,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,526,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,480,000 after purchasing an additional 336,104 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

PTEN opened at $12.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.97. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $867.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.65 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. Analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) Holdings Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/patterson-uti-energy-inc-pten-holdings-raised-by-franklin-resources-inc.html.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.