Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.24

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 996466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

