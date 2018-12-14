Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Upgraded to Buy at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) from a market perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $23.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $867.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 405,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 153,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

