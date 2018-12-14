PAXEX Price Reaches $0.0012 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. PAXEX has a total market cap of $22,731.00 and $609.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000909 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00001855 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000502 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000361 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00005097 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 21,661,673 coins and its circulating supply is 19,233,009 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.