Peel Hunt Cuts Henry Boot (BOOT) Price Target to GBX 290

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) had its target price lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Peel Hunt currently has an add rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henry Boot in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Get Henry Boot alerts:

LON BOOT opened at GBX 242 ($3.16) on Monday. Henry Boot has a 12 month low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 354 ($4.63).

In related news, insider Darren Littlewood bought 7,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 292 ($3.82) per share, with a total value of £22,758.48 ($29,737.99). Also, insider John T. Sutcliffe sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £14,410 ($18,829.22). Insiders purchased a total of 22,794 shares of company stock worth $6,435,848 over the last ninety days.

About Henry Boot

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.