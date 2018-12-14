Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ashtead Group (AHT)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AHT. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.09) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashtead Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,330 ($30.45).

LON AHT opened at GBX 1,735.50 ($22.68) on Tuesday. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,476 ($19.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.55).

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 98.80 ($1.29) EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th.

In related news, insider Ian Sutcliffe acquired 13,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,794 ($23.44) per share, for a total transaction of £249,958.02 ($326,614.43).

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

