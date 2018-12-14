Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RM (RM)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of RM (LON:RM) in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Shares of LON RM opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Tuesday. RM has a 52-week low of GBX 153.50 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 218 ($2.85).

RM Company Profile

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

