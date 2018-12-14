Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Balfour Beatty (BBY)

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBY. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Balfour Beatty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 345.83 ($4.52).

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 254.70 ($3.33) on Friday. Balfour Beatty has a 52 week low of GBX 252.50 ($3.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.70 ($4.07).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.