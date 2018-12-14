Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for McBride (MCB)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of McBride (LON:MCB) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MCB. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of McBride in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McBride to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of McBride in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of McBride in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 172 ($2.25).

LON MCB opened at GBX 131 ($1.71) on Monday. McBride has a 52 week low of GBX 148.80 ($1.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 235 ($3.07).

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

