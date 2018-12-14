PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 135.8% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sapphire Star Partners LP bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $454,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah A. Butters sold 3,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $319,088.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,574 shares of company stock worth $2,248,125. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cleveland Research raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

PKI opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $70.44 and a one year high of $98.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.72 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

