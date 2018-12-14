Perma-Pipe International (PPIH) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Perma-Pipe International stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.15. 17,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Perma-Pipe International has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $32.33 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perma-Pipe International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.18% of Perma-Pipe International worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping, and leak detection and location systems. It offers various piping systems, including industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed piping systems for district heating and cooling; and coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil and mineral transportation.

