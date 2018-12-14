Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Permianville Royalty Trust’s earnings. Permianville Royalty Trust posted earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 97.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Permianville Royalty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Permianville Royalty Trust.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.55 million, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Permianville Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC.

