PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (PDRDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PDRDY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.61. 3,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,904. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 52-week low of $29.38 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. This is a positive change from PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

