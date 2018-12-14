Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY) Downgraded by GMP Securities to “Hold”

GMP Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning. GMP Securities currently has C$10.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$13.50.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEY. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.75 to C$16.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.78.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 426,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,783. Peyto Exploration & Development has a twelve month low of C$7.84 and a twelve month high of C$15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.19 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.600000071343647 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Robinson sold 40,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.35, for a total value of C$374,000.00. Also, Director Micheal Macbean bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$242,600.00. Insiders have sold a total of 93,400 shares of company stock worth $935,036 in the last 90 days.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 722 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.