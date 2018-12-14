Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC Buys 461,454 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)

Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,808,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,454 shares during the period. BGC Partners accounts for about 3.6% of Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $21,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sean Galvin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $221,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BGCP shares. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on BGC Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BGC Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 225,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.14. BGC Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.82.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The firm had revenue of $977.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a global financial intermediary to the financial and real estate markets. The company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. The Financial Services segment provides brokerage of a broad range of products, including fixed income securities, interest rate swaps, foreign exchange, equities, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, commodities, futures and structured products.

