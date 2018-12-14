Phoenix (PHX) Price Hits $0.0190

Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Phoenix has a market cap of $15.74 million and approximately $753,294.00 worth of Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, Binance, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. In the last week, Phoenix has traded up 30.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000230 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00006256 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000033 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00001791 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phoenix Profile

Phoenix (PHX) is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing. Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenix Token Trading

Phoenix can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

