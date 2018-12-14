Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th.

Shares of DOC opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.45. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.70 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 1,571.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,649,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,770 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 58.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,185,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,022 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 379.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,690,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,506,000 after buying an additional 1,338,058 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 27.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,044,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,901,000 after buying an additional 1,308,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,459,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,311,000 after buying an additional 1,042,923 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

