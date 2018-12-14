Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 88,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BPR. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth approximately $9,928,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Presima Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the third quarter worth approximately $18,642,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

In other news, insider Brian Kingston acquired 20,000 shares of Brookfield Property Reit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.28 per share, with a total value of $365,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Brookfield Property Reit

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

