Pivotal Research Cuts Adobe (ADBE) Price Target to $252.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price decreased by analysts at Pivotal Research from $254.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.58% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (down previously from $286.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.89.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $248.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adobe has a 52 week low of $172.92 and a 52 week high of $277.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The software company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Adobe had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.14, for a total value of $797,422.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,877,144.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bradley Rencher sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.30, for a total value of $2,943,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,697,816.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,806 shares of company stock worth $5,167,142. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,486,540 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,119,492,000 after buying an additional 178,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,974,587 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,171,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,786 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Adobe by 41.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,311,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,859 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

