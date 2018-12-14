Pixelworks (PXLW) & Xperi (XPER) Head-To-Head Survey

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) and Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Xperi and Pixelworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xperi -23.56% 7.79% 3.62% Pixelworks -8.77% -6.56% -4.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.2% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Pixelworks shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Xperi shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Pixelworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Xperi pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Pixelworks does not pay a dividend. Xperi pays out 58.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xperi and Pixelworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xperi $373.73 million 2.30 -$56.55 million $1.37 12.93 Pixelworks $80.64 million 1.56 -$4.17 million $0.10 34.30

Pixelworks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xperi. Xperi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pixelworks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Xperi and Pixelworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xperi 0 0 5 0 3.00 Pixelworks 0 0 3 0 3.00

Xperi currently has a consensus price target of $28.80, suggesting a potential upside of 62.53%. Pixelworks has a consensus price target of $7.83, suggesting a potential upside of 128.38%. Given Pixelworks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than Xperi.

Volatility and Risk

Xperi has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pixelworks has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xperi beats Pixelworks on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It delivers software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for semiconductors that are used in products, such as smartphones, as well as computers and servers used in datacenters. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc. designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs. As of December 31, 2017, it had an intellectual property portfolio of 536 patents related to the visual display of digital image data. The company's products are used in digital projection systems, tablets, and smartphones, as well as over-the-air streaming devices. Pixelworks, Inc. sells its products through a direct sales force, as well as distributors and manufacturers' representatives worldwide. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Jose, California.

