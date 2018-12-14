Platform Specialty Products (PAH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Platform Specialty for the fourth quarter and full-year 2018 have been stable lately. Platform Specialty is seeing strong growth in organic sales. Moreover, it remains focused on growing through strategic acquisitions. It should also gain from the divestment of its Agricultural Solutions unit. The company has also outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past one year. However, Platform Specialty is exposed to currency headwinds, which may hurt margins. The company expects currency headwinds to increase sequentially in the fourth quarter. It also faces softness in certain end markets, especially in Asian electronics market. The company’s high-debt level is another concern.”

Get Platform Specialty Products alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Platform Specialty Products from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Platform Specialty Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NYSE:PAH traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.06. 46,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 3.01. Platform Specialty Products has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $13.54.

Platform Specialty Products (NYSE:PAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.69 million. Platform Specialty Products had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Platform Specialty Products will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken bought 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $489,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin bought 150,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,647,697.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 969,250 shares of company stock worth $10,584,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Platform Specialty Products during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Platform Specialty Products

Platform Specialty Products Corporation produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Solutions and Agricultural Solutions. The Performance Solutions segment offers a range of specialty chemicals, such as surface and coating materials, functional conversion coatings, electronic assembly materials, water-based hydraulic control fluids, and photopolymers.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Platform Specialty Products (PAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Platform Specialty Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platform Specialty Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.