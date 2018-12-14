Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 54.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 192,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIRS. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $181.40 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.88. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 17.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

