Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA) Receives $12.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Nomura cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,949. The stock has a market cap of $850.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.63. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $11.69.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $142.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, develops, and manages all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns, operates, and manages resorts under the Hyatt Ziva, Panama Jack, Dreams, Sanctuary, Hyatt Zilara, THE Royal, and Secrets brand names.

