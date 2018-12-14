PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLY) Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last Week

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLY) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and approximately $0.00 worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008899 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00031098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.02254982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00140216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00173314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031531 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031631 BTC.

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,699,924 tokens. The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply.

PlayCoin [ERC20] Token Trading

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

