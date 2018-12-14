Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 510 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 37,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 14,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 239,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,110,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.04.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.35. 1,002,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,858,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 57.99%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $616,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

