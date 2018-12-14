PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYX. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 212,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2,199.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/pnc-financial-services-group-inc-increases-holdings-in-spdr-sp-fossil-fuel-reserves-free-etf-spyx.html.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.